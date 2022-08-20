3 family members, including a toddler, killed in Missouri house explosion

Three family members, including a 3-year-old girl, were killed in a house explosion caused by a gas leak, authorities in Missouri said.

The explosion occurred around 7 a.m. Monday at a home on Pecan Street in Wyatt, about 160 miles southeast of St. Louis. Corey Coleman died that same day at a hospital, the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook statement.

Coleman’s 3-year-old daughter died at a hospital Thursday. The girl’s mother, Myranda Gale Golden, 22, also died, the sheriff’s office said in an update on Friday.

