87º

WEATHER ALERT

News

3 family members, including a toddler, killed in Missouri house explosion

It’s believed that the explosion was caused by propane gas that filled the home either from a gas cook stove or a gas water heater, authorities said.

NBC News

Tags: Missouri, explosion

Three family members, including a 3-year-old girl, were killed in a house explosion caused by a gas leak, authorities in Missouri said.

The explosion occurred around 7 a.m. Monday at a home on Pecan Street in Wyatt, about 160 miles southeast of St. Louis. Corey Coleman died that same day at a hospital, the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook statement.

Coleman’s 3-year-old daughter died at a hospital Thursday. The girl’s mother, Myranda Gale Golden, 22, also died, the sheriff’s office said in an update on Friday.

Read more on NBC News Here.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.