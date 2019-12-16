Check out the 4 most popular spots in Houston's Midtown neighborhood

Spending time in Midtown? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a crepe shop to a ramen spot

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Midtown, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Coco Crepes, Waffles & Coffee

Photo: sebastian v./Yelp

Topping the list is creperie CoCo Crepes, Waffles & Coffee, which offers coffee and espresso, tea, crepes, waffles and more. Located at 218 Gray St., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 666 reviews on Yelp.

Besides crepes and waffles, you'll find gelato, paninis, soups and salads on the menu, and catering services are also available.

2. JINYA Ramen Bar

Photo: jinya ramen bar/Yelp

Next up is an outpost of JINYA Ramen Bar, which offers authentic ramen dishes cocktails and more, situated at 3201 Louisiana St., Suite 105. With 4.5 stars out of 2,791 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The menu also features curries, salads, rice bowls and mini tacos, and you can check out the Happy Hour menu here.

3. The Breakfast Klub

Photo: Ivy L./Yelp

Southern spot The Breakfast Klub, which serves breakfast, brunch and lunch, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 3711 Travis St., 4.5 stars out of 4,323 reviews.

On the menu, look for classic dishes from the American South, such as chicken and waffles, pork chops and eggs, pancakes and omelettes. Catering services are also available, and you can check out the daily specials here.

4. Nékter Juice Bar

Photo: NÉKTER JUICE BAR/Yelp

Nékter Juice Bar is a top spot to score juices, smoothies and other health-conscious treats. With 4.5 stars out of 72 Yelp reviews, it's proven to be another much-loved neighborhood go-to. Head over to 304 Gray St. to see for yourself.

Ice cream and frozen yogurt are also on the menu, as are fresh fruit juices, açaí bowls, cleanses and cold-pressed drinks. The spot also offers catering services.

