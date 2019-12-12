New lounge Wolves Den now open in Spring Branch West

A new lounge and dance club has debuted in the neighborhood. The newcomer to Spring Branch West, called Wolves Den, is located at 9504 Long Point Road, Suite J.

Wolves Den is an upscale space that welcomes dancers and music lovers to dance, drink and sing the night away. Private karaoke rooms and VIP lounges are available.

Wolves Den has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Jasmine P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 6, wrote, "Nice place with all kinds of spots to chill or hang out in. You can dance on the dance floor or take a seat and chill. The music is really good."

And Yelper Jimmy C. wrote, "Really amazing wall settings. ... Great stage and DJ booth. I love the VIP section and lounge rooms."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Wolves Den is open from 8 p.m.–2 a.m. on Thursday-Saturday. (It's closed on Monday-Wednesday and Sunday.)

