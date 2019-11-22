HOUSTON – The California-based burger joint, In-N-Out opened its first locations in Houston neighborhoods today.

Grand openings were held in Stafford and Katy where lines began to form early. Both locations opened its doors to guest at 10 a.m.

Burgers for breakfast? Why not! The new In-N-Out burger in Stafford is officially open. Doors were set to open at 10:30 but people are already inside eating. @KPRC2Taisha 🍔 #InNOut pic.twitter.com/aZZdHS61eU — Taisha Walker (@KPRC2Taisha) November 22, 2019

Lines are out the door and cars are wrapped around the building to get their food at the drive-thru. There wasn't an empty table in sight but luckily the rate of service isn't forcing guest to eat standing up.

Waits aren't very long; from the time of arrival to ordering at the counter, a guest can expect to stand in line for 10- to 15 minutes.

You can visit In-N-Out Burger at 12611 S. Kirkwood Road in Stafford or 1010 Katy-Fort Bend Road in Katy.