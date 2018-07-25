2 charged in connection with teen's death in Conroe, police say

Joseph Wilson (L) and Matthew Tyshaun Davis (R) ahve been charged in connection to a 16-year-old girl's shooting death in Conroe on July 24, 2018.

CONROE, Texas - Two people have been charged in connection with a deadly shooting at a Conroe apartment Monday.

Matthew Tyshaun Davis, 19, is charged with murder and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, authorities said.

Joseph Wilson, 19, is charged with tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance, Conroe police said.

On Monday around 4 p.m., police said a 16-year-old girl was killed while playing with a handgun at the Anatole at the Pines apartments.

Police said witnesses reported that a 19-year-old man was seen leaving the scene before police arrived. The teen was found a short time later.

The investigation is ongoing.

