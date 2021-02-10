Tackle your taxes: This is how to get your missing stimulus money

HOUSTON – If you know you qualified for the most recent stimulus payment but you never received it, the IRS says you will receive it when you tackle your taxes.

This is what you need to do step by step:

If you’re using filing software, search for “Recovery Rebate Credit.”

Input the amount of money you received for the first economic impact payment, plus any amounts you received for dependents.

Input the amount of money you received for the second economic impact payment, plus any amounts you received for dependents.

The software will calculate what amount you will receive based on your earnings for 2020.

If you don’t normally don’t file taxes, but are owed stimulus money, fill out the “non-filers” tax return form.

Good news

If you received a larger stimulus payment than you should have, the IRS will not take it back.

The IRS will start processing tax returns Feb. 12. They are encouraging everyone to file digitally. You will get your refund back quicker than if you send your return in by snail mail.