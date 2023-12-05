Experience the magic of Christmas at “A very Cirque Christmas Carol” under the big top at Tanger Outlets

HOUSTON – There’s a magical holiday event now playing at the Tanger Outlets in Texas City, offering a special dinner theater experience.

‘A Very Cirque Christmas Carol’ will let you rediscover the classic tale with a unique cirque twist.

This unique holiday event features acrobats, jokers, aerialists and more through December 26th.

This is your chance to immerse yourself in the wonder and merriment that promises unforgettable memories, and is perfect for the whole family.

Embark on a culinary journey curated by Chef Jasmine LaBome, an NFL nutritionist and Food Network winner, featuring a sumptuous buffet to tantalize your taste buds.

Watch as Lauren Kelly takes us behind-the-scenes for a preview of this special holiday show!

