Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live! rolls into Rosenberg

HOUSTON – For the first time ever Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to Houston bringing fans’ favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks to life.

The brand-new Fort Bend Epicenter in Rosenberg will host the trucks December 1-3!

The trucks include Mega Wrex™, Tiger Shark™, Demo Derby™, Bone Shaker™, Bigfoot®, Gunkster™, and introducing the brand new HW 5-Alarm™, the firetruck hero of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks!

Event performances will also feature a dazzling dance party, spectacular laser light shows and Hot Wheels toy giveaways.

Plus, the fire and frost-breathing, transforming dragon ARCTICGON, and the electrifying high-flyers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, Freestyle Motocross!

Special kids pricing is available for all shows providing a BIG value for the whole family!

