The Houston Astros are hosting Shooting Stars team auditions for 2024 season

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros are hosting auditions to be a member of the 2024 Coca-Cola Shooting Stars!

The team are seeking dynamic, well-spoken and talented individuals with drive and dedication to create a family-friendly atmosphere and interactive experience for our fans at Houston Astros home games.

As a member of the Coca-Cola Shooting Stars, you will also have a visible role as a dancer performer and an ambassador of the Houston Astros brand in and around Houston, adding a more personal touch to games and community events.

If you’re an Astros fan and this sounds like you, this is your chance to add a personal touch to games and community events as a part of this talented group.

Auditions are December 1st, 2nd, and 3rd (2nd and 3rd are by invite only) and pre-registration ends on Nov. 29th.

Here’s what you can expect from Day 1:

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 | 6:00pm-9:00pm

Where: George R. Brown Convention Center – (Hall C, Ballrooms A and B) 1001 Avenida de Las Americas Houston, TX 77010 Please enter the convention center via Hall C/D you will see “The Wings Over Water” feature in front of the entrance along with signage indicating to enter here.

Parking: Complimentary parking is available in Lot A on the East side of Minute Maid Park underneath Highway 59. The closest parking will be Avenida Central Garage (1002 Avenida de las Americas) all parking fees are responsible by the participant, Astros will not pay for parking if you choose to park in Avenida Central Garage.

What to Bring: A professional 8″x10″ headshot, a positive attitude, and lots of enthusiasm.

Doors to the main entrance will open at 5:00pm for check-in and walk-up registration.

Auditions start promptly at 6:00pm, and late arrivals will not be admitted into the tryout and will not be refunded their audition fee.

Click HERE for all the info!