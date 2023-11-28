Inside Activate Katy - a fun new gaming facility offering a unique immersive experience

HOUSTON – Looking for fun and different new ways t o entertain the kids while they’re out of school for the holidays? OR maybe even looking for a unique date night idea?

Activate is a new state-of-the-art gaming facility that offers an immersive experience with a variety of unique gaming rooms, and over 700 levels for players to compete.

Located in Katy right off I-10 and Fry Rd., Activate offers high-tech games that test your team’s physical and mental agility across a wide variety of real-life challenges.

Once inside, you and your team choose from hundreds of combinations of games and difficulty levels, each lasting one to three minutes, and your electronic wristband tracks your score and progress throughout your experience.

Watch as Lauren Kelly and General Manager Ian Rockett give us a look inside!