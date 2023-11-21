Houston Dynamo’s beef on and off the pitch

HOUSTON – The Houston Dynamo FC recently advanced to the Western Conference semifinals. They’re set to host Sporting Kansas City at Shell Energy Stadium in EADO this Sunday.

To talk about the rivalry between the two soccer clubs, the original Dynamo player and the team’s all-time leading scorer, Brian Ching, stopped by Houston Life.

“We better win this thing, although KC has actually been on fire since I think halfway through the season they’ve been one of the best teams in the league. I know our team has been extremely good at home like we used to be, and so they finally got back to that, and I’m actually expecting us to do really, really well this year and beat Kansas City,” Ching said.

The Dyanmo’s home stadium recently underwent renovation.

“Our ownership group did a fantastic job of pumping money back into the city and bringing in local groups. I think it adds a different dimension to the gameday experience. There isn’t a bad seat in the house,” Ching added.

Chef Hugo Ortega helped curate a local menu that included Roegel’s BBQ.

“At the stadium, we try to serve food that’s easy for people to eat, so they can get it and go back to their seats,” Russel Roegel, owner of Roegel’s BBQ.

“We have people at the stadium that eat at both of our stores,” Russel added before he chopped up an 18-hour smoked brisket for the Houston Life crew.

This will be Houstonians’ last chance to catch a home game, so show up on Sunday, wear orange, and be loud! Find out why the Dynamo is one of the best tickets in town!!

When: Sunday, Nov 26th, 6 pm

Where: Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX

The winner of this game advances to the Western Conference Final on Dec. 2.

Watch the full interview with Dynamo Legen Brian Ching and Pit Master Russell Roegel in the video above.