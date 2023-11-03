Unique ways to bring pumpkin to the table with Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV

HOUSTON – Whether you’re hosting happy hour or family dinner this Fall, one ingredient is a must - pumpkin!

Tanji Patton, the host of Goodtaste with Tanji, shares some tasty bites for your Fall menu. From dips to appetizers, even a sweet treat that’s sure to be a crowd-pleaser!

Starting with a seasonal favorite restaurant find – the pumpkin empanadas from Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen.

Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV shares pumpkin and Fall-inspired recipes on Houston Life. (KPRC 2 TV)

Looking for a new dip to whip up this Fall – try this Pumpkin Skinny Dip.

And, this Pumpkin Hummus – puts a new Fall twist on the classic version. Tanji’s version was inspired by a dish she found on the menu at Aba in Austin.

But the real star of the show is these Pumpkin Magic Bars.

Move over pumpkin pie or pecan pie – these bars are amazing! It starts by layering a mashed pumpkin spread on top of a crust, then adding layers of toffee chips, butterscotch chips and pecans on top. Finish with a heavy drizzle of sweetened condensed milk and bake to perfection!

Tanji also recommends these bottles for wines that pair well with Thanksgiving feasts.

Yellow Tail Pinot Grigio, Viticcio Bolgheri and Gloria Ferrer Brut.

She also created this fun Fall tablescape with items from Kuhl-Linscomb.

