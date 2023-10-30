Children’s Museum Houston to celebrate Día de los Muertos with live performances, sugar skull art workshops and more

HOUSTON – Día de los Muertos is a celebration of life! It’s a time when families keep the memory of loved ones alive by remembering them with a beautifully decorated ‘ofrenda.’

From live performances, sugar skull art workshops and face painting, Children’s Museum Houston will be magically transformed into a colorful and beautiful ‘Land of the Dead’ on Saturday.

From ‘Coco’-inspired activities, to live performances and face painting, they’re celebrating this popular Mexican holiday Saturday, Nov. 4, from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. All ages are welcome!

SPECIAL EVENTS:

Loco for “Coco”: Join Imelda and Hector during a “Coco”-inspired Day of the Dead celebration. Event Time: From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Kid’s Hall Alcove.

Calavera Face: Artist Christian Navarette has a bone to pick with you! Paint a sugar skull masterpiece. Event Time: At 11:30 a.m. in Alexander Art Academy.

Intempo Dance: Honor the dearly departed with a dance inspired by el Día de los Muertos. Event Time: At noon and 2 p.m. in Brown Auditorium.

Yalálag – A Mountain Village in Mexico: Visit our Day of the Dead ofrenda in our authentic village exhibit. Event Time: On going.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Children’s Museum Houston’s Henry Yau about the festivities, and gets some beautiful face paint from artist Christian Navarette!

Click HERE for more info.