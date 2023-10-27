85º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Houston Life

Rett Reef Project: How coastal conservation and country music are coming together to do good

Tags: Houston, Houston Life, Music, Conservation, Giving Back, Local

HOUSTON – About an hour south of Downtown in San Leon, Texas, one woman’s passion project to restore an oyster reef that was destroyed during Hurricane Ike is making history. It’s also raising awareness about a devastating children’s disease and bringing people together for good.

Lisa Halili, co-owner of Prestige Oyster Company, Laura Picariello with Texas Sea Grant and Singer-Songwriter Coleton Black stopped by Houston Life to share details on this heartwarming project.

For more information on the Rett Reef event, click here.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.