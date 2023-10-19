Local designer puts her own spin on ‘Sweet Texas Treasures’

HOUSTON – Morgan Calhoun is the owner and designer of Sweet Texas Treasures Boutique.

She was born and raised in Pasadena and graduated with a fashion merchandising degree from Sam Houston State University.

She has built her brand based on based on embracing cultural diversity.

Her curated Tex-Mex designs cab be found in over 350 boutiques nationwide.

Sweet Texas Treasures Boutique also has had a store front in Montgomery for seven years, one in Downtown Conroe for four years, and recently added a “Design Center” where customers can bring in any item and have it customized by our design team.

Morgan has created a “destination” store in North Houston, she says people will drive two hours just to shop.

She’s come a long way considering it all started with a onesie she created with a simple Texas design.

Morgan is offering all Houston Life viewers 15% off any orders of $30 or more until the end of the month.

You can follow SWEET TEXAS TREASURES BOUTIQUE here: @sweettexastreasures or Sweet Texas Treasures Girl Gang.

CLICK HERE for more information.