Experience the 49th Annual Texas Renaissance Festival

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Todd Mission, TX – The Houston Life team visits the Texas Renaissance Festival for a look at all the fun happening out there for its 49th year.

They’re keeping it fresh with new acts, more over the top food, and new things to do.

The festival runs Saturdays and Sundays through November 26th. Plus, Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.

Here’s a recap of our visit to the Texas Renaissance Festival.

Getting down and dirty with “The Mud Show”

He’s one of the attractions at this year’s Texas Renaissance Festival. Billy Billy Vonbilly is a performer with “The Mud Show.” Watch the clip to see his take on this fascinating and unique attraction for festival goers at the Texas Renaissance Festival.

Eating all the turkey legs!

Houston Life’s Melanie Camp takes us through all the food you can find at Ren Fest.

There’s even a circus show

Houston Life’s Lauren Kelly meets up with the family behind Clan Tynker Family Circus.

Don’t forget about all of the shopping

Houston Life’s Melanie Camp introduces us to all of the vendors and shops offering unique souvenirs and gifts at the Texas Renaissance Festival.

Dragon Forge Experience

This year there’s a brand-new experience at the Renaissance Festival from a blacksmithing crew that includes a champion from the show ‘Forged In Fire’.

The art behind ‘Fakespeare’

It's a whole Shakespearean play in under 30 minutes with some humorous twists thrown in.

It’s a twist on Shakespeare called “Fakespeare” happening at the Texas Renaissance Festival. It’s a whole play in under 30 minutes with some humorous twists thrown in. The man behind it is Patrick Hercamp. Watch to see what he has to say about his shows and how it all got started for him.

‘The Empanada Lady’

She’s one of the most well-known vendors at the Texas Renaissance Festival. Meet Ligia Giles!