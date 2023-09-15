Oktoberfest in the Houston: Top beers you must-try

HOUSTON – Calling all beer lovers!

If you can’t make it to Munich, Germany to attend this year’s Oktoberfest, James Simpson, host of What’s on Tap Radio, stopped by our studio to share the top local beers to help you celebrate this season of the beer.

Oktoberfest is a celebration of Bavarian culture, beer, and camaraderie that continues to draw visitors from all over the world and several Houston-area craft breweries prepare Marzen brews in honor of this occasion. Many of these beers pair well with pretzels and sausage., and are only available through October, so hurry and visit your favorite local brewery.

Watch the video above for his picks and to see how he challenged a familiar KPRC 2 face to a Stein Holding Competition.

To keep up with local beer brewing news, you can listen to What’s on Tap Radio, Sundays from 3-5 pm on KPRC Radio AM 950. The show is now in its 10th year of broadcast.