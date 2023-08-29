How to celebrate your dog every day

We’re celebrating National Dog Month with fun activities you can do at home with your pups. Stephanie Bennett from Believe in Dog Training has some totally paw-some ideas from teaching new tricks to doggie arts and hikes.

HOUSTON – Before National Dog Month ends, the puppy expert, Stephanie Bennett owner of Believe In Dog Training joined Houston Life with fun and easy ways to make your dog feel “pawsome” all year long!

“Our loyal dogs and their constant unconditional love deserve to be celebrated daily! There are many easy and fun ways to ensure our dogs are happy, fulfilled, and getting what they need to satisfy their inherent dogginess,” said Bennett.

You don’t need to throw a party to make your pup feel loved and appreciated. It’s all about building a stronger bond with your dog. Some of these activities won’t cost you a dime but will require you to spend time with your canine friend.

However, before taking your dog on an adventure or choosing activities, consider your individual dog and what they find enjoyable.

“Every dog is different, and they all have their own preferences and natural hobbies. It often comes as a surprise to owners that not all dogs want or need to be social with other dogs. And like us, our dogs certainly don’t want to be social with every person they come across. Many dogs find places like dog parks, dog daycares, and dog-friendly bars to be too overwhelming and stressful, or even frightening,” said Bennett.

