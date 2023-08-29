Craft your personalized homecoming mums and garters

HOUSTON – It’s about that time for students in the area – Homecoming!

It’s a Texas tradition with mums and garters.

So bring out the ribbons and charms, and fire up the glue gun. Alexis Geissler from Craftworx is teaching us how to make a personalized mum.

What you’ll need

- Ribbons (including one for the next strap)

- Backers

- Mum

- Braid

- Letters

- Garter (if using)

- Glue gun

- Stapler

- Scissors

- Embellishments (bells, cut-outs, etc.)

Craftworks does offer multiple options to create a mum.

They can make one for you if you’re pressed for time. You can buy an assembly kit with the materials and video instructions to guide you through. Or have a mum party, which they can do as a school fundraiser and give a portion of the proceeds to them.

Watch the video above as Alexis demonstrates her crafting skills in making mums for Derrick and Tessa.

To buy a kit or schedule a mum party, click → here.