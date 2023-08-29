Craft your personalized homecoming mums and garters

HOUSTON – It’s about that time for students in the area – Homecoming!
It’s a Texas tradition with mums and garters.
So bring out the ribbons and charms, and fire up the glue gun. Alexis Geissler from Craftworx is teaching us how to make a personalized mum.
What you’ll need
- Ribbons (including one for the next strap)
- Backers
- Mum
- Braid
- Letters
- Garter (if using)
- Glue gun
- Stapler
- Scissors
- Embellishments (bells, cut-outs, etc.)
Craftworks does offer multiple options to create a mum.
- They can make one for you if you’re pressed for time.
- You can buy an assembly kit with the materials and video instructions to guide you through.
- Or have a mum party, which they can do as a school fundraiser and give a portion of the proceeds to them.
Watch the video above as Alexis demonstrates her crafting skills in making mums for Derrick and Tessa.
To buy a kit or schedule a mum party, click → here.