Craft your personalized homecoming mums and garters

Sabiha Mahmood

HOUSTON – It’s about that time for students in the area – Homecoming!

It’s a Texas tradition with mums and garters.

So bring out the ribbons and charms, and fire up the glue gun. Alexis Geissler from Craftworx is teaching us how to make a personalized mum.

What you’ll need

- Ribbons (including one for the next strap)

- Backers

- Mum

- Braid

- Letters

- Garter (if using)

- Glue gun

- Stapler

- Scissors

- Embellishments (bells, cut-outs, etc.)

Craftworks does offer multiple options to create a mum.
  1. They can make one for you if you’re pressed for time.
  2. You can buy an assembly kit with the materials and video instructions to guide you through.
  3. Or have a mum party, which they can do as a school fundraiser and give a portion of the proceeds to them.

Watch the video above as Alexis demonstrates her crafting skills in making mums for Derrick and Tessa.

To buy a kit or schedule a mum party, click → here.

