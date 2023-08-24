J. Elle’s new book takes you inside a glamourous magical world of forbidden love, danger, and magical tiaras

It’s the first novel in her new glamourous romantic fantasy series set in the modern-day world. Derrick and Tessa are getting all the details about New York Times best-selling author J. Elle’s new book 'House of Marionne' brimmed with forbidden love, danger, glittering ballgowns, and magical tiaras.

Houston – It’s a tantalizing book, brimming with dark academia, forbidden romance, ballgowns, and magical tiaras.

‘House of Marionne’ is the first novel in New York Best Selling Author J. Elle’s new literary fantasy series that is being translated into nine languages across five continents. The book follows a 17-year-old Quell girl hunted by an assassin because of the deadly magical powers she holds. To protect her and her mother’s lives, Quell reluctantly joins a debutante society of magical social elites called the Order, which she never knew existed.

In the book, Elle takes you into a modern-day magical world of social elites that are reminiscent of the power structure reflected in society. And a tugging will they/ won’t they romance with a shocking twist between the main characters Quell and Jordan that will keep you in suspense for the second book.

Fantasy fans will be instantly entranced by the dark, glamorous world Elle has created. One that combines ancestral power with glittering ballgowns and a prestigious school with magical tiaras.

‘House of Marionne’ will be on sale starting August 29. But you can pre-order a copy now. Click here to get yours.

Or meet the author and buy an early copy for her launch event this Sunday, August 27, hosted by Blue Willow Bookshop. Book signing is available at the event, but you must purchase a book from the bookshop.

‘House of Marionne’ Launch Party

Sunday, August 27

3 PM

St. Thomas Presbyterian Church

14100 Memorial Dr.

For more information about the event, click here.

Elle credits her nomadic lifestyle and humble inner-city beginnings as inspiration for her novels. When she’s not writing, Elle can be found on the hunt for desserts without chocolate, drowning herself in regency romance reads and shows, and looking for any excuse to wear a tiara.

Watch her full interview in the video above.

J. Elle’s previous works include: