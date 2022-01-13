Houston author J. Elle releases new YA fantasy novel ‘Ashes of Gold’

We’re catching up J. Elle, a Third Ward YA novelist and former teacher who became a New York Times bestselling author in 2021 after the release of her first book ‘Wings of Ebony.’ She just released a sequel called ‘Ashes of Gold’ and chatted with Derrick Shore and Courtney Zavala about the book, the popularity of the young adult genre, and the influence of the Houston Public Library in her life.

HOUSTON – J. Elle is a Third Ward YA novelist and former teacher who became a New York Times bestselling author in 2021 after the release of her first book ‘Wings of Ebony.’

She just released a sequel called ‘Ashes of Gold,’ and she chatted with Derrick Shore and Courtney Zavala about the book, the popularity of the young adult genre, and the influence of the Houston Public Library in her life.

Houston author J. Elle (Chris Spicks Photography)

The talented author who attended the former High School for Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice has revealed that her upbringing in the historic Houston neighborhood inspired many elements of her books.

The heroine of ‘Wings of Ebony’ duology is a black teen demigoddess named Rue from the fictional Houston neighborhood of East Row, based on the Third Ward, where she grew up and where her family still lives.

'Ashes of Gold' Cover (Cover art credit: Taj Francis)

In the new novel, we find that Rue has no memory of how she ended up locked in a basement prison without her magic or her allies, but she must learn how to be the leader that her people deserve.

Ad

To see J. Elle’s complete interview, watch the video above.

“Ashes of Gold” is available everywhere books are sold.

To connect with J. Elle, click here.