Grammy Nominated Artist Gene Moore reflects on his latest EP ‘Introspection’

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

Sabiha Mahmood

Derrick and Tessa are chatting with Grammy-nominated Gospel Artist Gene Moore about his brand-new EP. Find out how he’s using his music to encourage and inspire others.

HOUSTON – His smooth vocals always leave fans wanting more!

Gospel star Gene Moore stopped by Houston Life to chat about releasing his uplifting new collection of songs after the passing of his beloved mother, Arilla Moore.

His new single ‘I Believe,’ a beautiful track that incorporates a throwback to traditional spirituals has taken on a new meaning for him, as he sang it to his mother just before she passed and It was the last song she heard of his.

Mrs. Moore passed away in February 2023 during Grammy Week, while he was nominated for “Best Gospel Performance/Song” with PJ Morton.

Gene is a two-time Grammy-nominated artist and is blending pop, R&B, soul, and funk into his gospel tunes.

Before he became a professional recording artist he pursued a career in journalism, graduating from Sam Houston State University with a bachelor’s degree in radio and television. He also worked in radio, as a gospel announcer at KWWJ Gospel 1360 AM and later spun Contemporary Christian Music at 89.3 KSBJ-FM.

You can listen to his latest EP “Introspection” on your favorite music streaming platform!

