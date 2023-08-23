19-year-old CEO opens her first restaurant featuring her signature Sienna Sauce

The 19-year-old entrepreneur who wowed the judges on ‘Shark Tank’ with her tasty wing sauces, has now opened up an official brick and mortar restaurant out in Missouri City! Sauce boss, Tyla-Simone is letting us try all the things at sienna wings!!

HOUSTON – Sienna Wings is the latest addition to the Harvest Market food court in Missouri City. The owner and CEO is 19-year-old Tyla-Simone Crayton, a former winner of Shark Tank.

Houston Life took the drive out to Mo-City and learned that Tyla has always loved to cook and used to assist her mom in selling wings from their home kitchen on Fridays. It was the sauce that got them into several major grocers around the country, but the new restaurant is the latest dream come to fruition.

Tyla has been accepted to UC Berkley’s School of Business and plans to go to school full-time as well as manage the new Brick and Mortar business. She wants to be an inspiration to business-minded young adults like her and encourages everyone to invest in society’s youth.

Sienna Wings is open Tuesday-Sunday from 11:3 am - 7 pm and Sundays from 12 pm - 6 pm.

They are located at 4603 Sienna Pkwy, Missouri City, TX 77459.

You can follow Sienna Wings on IG: @SIENNASAUCE

You can follow Tyla-Simone on IG: @TYLASIMONECRAYTON

