How Pizza Girl’s pasta sauce made her a ‘Food Star’

Caroline D'Amore aka The Pizza Girl is one of the finalists on Gordon Ramsay’s latest competition series ‘Food Stars.’ From modeling to touring the world with Paris Hilton as a DJ before starting her sauce business, we’re getting to know her on the show, and she’s sharing a family recipe perfect for brunch.

HOUSTON – She is one of the finalists on Gordon Ramsay’s latest competition series, ‘Food Stars,’ a food business-focused show that aired this summer where the British chef searched for the next great culinary entrepreneur among a group of industry professionals.

Caroline D’amore aka The Pizza Girl visited our studio to chat about what she’s bringing to the table with her organic pasta sauce and to show us a family-friendly recipe perfect for breakfast and brunch.

D’amore, who is based in California, was in Houston to do a tasting of her hit organic sauce at Central Market. The sauce, available in supermarkets nationwide, comes in 3 flavors - Marinara, Arrabbiata, and Vodka and it’s great for pasta, pizza, and so many more dishes.

Her path to the kitchen was a bit unconventional but full of lessons along the way.

After the death of her mother at just 5 years old, she found comfort in the kitchen, learning to cook alongside her dad and grandmother. Her dad ran a popular spot in Malibu, CA. called D’Amores Pizza, hence her nickname. She grew up catering and going to movie sets with her dad to help with the family business. She later acted in films, modeled, and even toured around the world with Paris Hilton as a DJ.

When she launched Pizza Girl, business was booming, but the pandemic hit and she had to rebuild her company from the ground up.

This year, she had the opportunity to be on ‘Food Stars’ and hear advice from Ramsey on how to keep her organic sauce growing.

Caroline D'Amore aka Pizza Girl and Gordon Ramsey (Caroline D'Amore)

Pizza Girl also showed us a saucy creation you can make at home using marinara sauce. See her recipe for Spicy Eggs, here.

Check out her complete interview and recipe in the video above.

For more information on Pizza Girl, click here.

And you can watch Pizza Girl on the finale of Gordon Ramsay’s ‘Food Stars’, streaming now on Hulu.