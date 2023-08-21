The Kemah Boardwalk reopens FantaSea yacht after major renovations

The Kemah Boardwalk just announced the recent re-opening of the boardwalk’s FantaSea yacht, after a 4-month, $750,000 remodel. This yacht has been a part of the boardwalk fleet since 2011. Watch as Lauren Kelly gets a peek on board!

From party cruises, to sightseeing, dinner voyages, and unique private events, this yacht has been a part of the boardwalk fleet since 2011.

The FantaSea remodel included stripping the boat down to bare metal, and from fresh paint, to new carpet, new decking and more - the boat ready for guests to be back on board.

No matter the celebration, the Boardwalk FantaSea yacht is for you.

From elegant bookings such as corporate events and weddings, to celebratory parties and extravagant dinners, FantaSea has it all.

