Lauren Anderson on how the annual Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market benefits the ballet, its foundation and scholarships

HOUSTON – She’s been a part of the Houston Ballet for 40 years.

From breaking barriers as the first black principal dancer for the company to her commitment to community and education, helping introduce local students to dance regardless of their financial and socioeconomic backgrounds.

Lauren Anderson chats with Houston Life’s Derrick Shore about the ballet company’s biggest fundraiser – the annual Nutcracker Market.

The 43rd Annual Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market runs Thursday, November 9 through Sunday, November 12, 2023 at NRG Center.

General admission and early bird tickets are now available online through Ticketmaster.com.

Click HERE to learn more about this year’s event or call 713-535-3231.