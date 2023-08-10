100º
4 prosecco brands to enjoy on National Prosecco Day

National Prosecco Day is August 13th

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

HOUSTON – Ahead of National Prosecco Day, we’re doing a deep dive into this popular sparkling Italian wine.

Advanced Sommelier, Wanda Cole-Nicholson, joined us for a lesson on prosecco and her top picks you can find locally for any occasion!

Her picks are all under $27 bucks.

“This sparkling wine has given rise to become one of the most popular sparkling wines globally. From the wedding reception to the brunch table (and many spritzes) it has carved its place into our hearts,” said Cole-Nicholson.

Check out all her tips and recommendations in the video above.

1. LA MARCA

Retails$13.99

Available at most grocers and Total Wine

2. MIONETTO ROSE

Retails for: $12.99.

Available at most grocers and Richard’s Liquor & Fine Wines

3. NINO FRANCO “RUSTICO”

Retails for: $20.99. Available: Spec’s

4. SUN GODDESS

Retails for: $26.49. Available: Total Wine

To connect with Cole-Nicholson and VinBev, click here.

