Take a tour of Ironworks located in East End

HOUSTON – It’s a one-of-a-kind marketplace on Milby with bustling visitors and local vendors.

President and Founder of Kaldis Development Andrew Kaldis transformed Cameron Ironworks into a creative hub where you can hang out, shop, dine, get a haircut and tattoos, and participate in DIY classes like candle making while preserving its history. It’s a place where you can do it all. And he plans to expand the Ironworks campus by adding office suites and a place for creatives to demonstrate their work to the public in what Kaldis calls a ‘Maker Space.’

By visiting Ironworks, you are also supporting Houston’s Local entrepreneurs. Every Saturday during the summer from 11 am to 4 pm, Ironworks hosts ‘Shop Local Saturdays’ when they invite guest vendors to showcase their work.

But that’s not all. They host multiple events. Coming up on Sunday, August 20th, join them for National Latina Day to celebrate Houston’s Latina small business owners, culture, unity, and empowerment.

For more events and information, follow them → here.

Watch the video above to learn more about Ironwork’s history, vendors, and the man who revitalized the building in the video above.