Two Great Tips from an Expert for Keeping Your Tiles and Carpets Looking Cleaner for Longer

As the owner of Up Front Home Services and fur baby pawrent, Joseph Pais knows a thing or two about keeping floors cleaner for longer...even if you have pets! Watch the video above for two easy expert tips that you can use on your tiles and carpets.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – As the owner of Up Front Home Services and fur baby pawrent, Joseph Pais knows a thing or two about keeping floors cleaner for longer...even if you have pets!

For carpets Joseph says you want to get to the mess as soon as possible. “Get a wet vac,” he said on Houston Life. With a wet vacuum you can get to any pet accidents quickly and clean up before the mess sinks in to the carpet. Then Joseph says you want to spray the area with an enzyme to deter repeat offenders.

However, if you discover a secret spot where your pets have been going repeatedly over time then this is when you will need to call the professionals. “Once it smells. That’s when you call,” said Joseph. At UpFront Home Services Joseph said they use special professional use only technology to clean away odors from pet mess.

When it comes to keeping those floor tiles shiny for longer, Joseph says it is all in the cleaner and the secret is to use a product that doesn’t leave a any residue behind. “Get a neutral floor cleaner. Like Zep...or Stone Pro’s Crystal Clean,” he said. And when you are cleaning the floors, Joseph recomends you use that mop bucket that did the rounds on “Tik Tok mop,” which is any mop and bucket set that has a two-compartment bucket that separates the dirty water from the clean.

Watch the full video above for more details on these handy cleaning tips