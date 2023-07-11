Houston actor David Born stars in new film ' Old Man Jackson’

David Born is a local actor with more than 90 film and television credits to his name. He’s worked with stars like Woody Harrelson and Robin Williams. And he’s joins us in the studio to chat about his fascinating career and the new movie shot in Pearland ‘Old Man Jackson.’

HOUSTON – There’s a new family-friendly movie out in selected theaters filmed in Houston with local talent in front and behind the scenes!

It’s called ‘Old Man Jackson’ and stars veteran film, television, and stage actor David Born, whom you’ve seen in Hollywood titles like ‘The Highwaymen’ and ‘The Duel,’ with Woody Harrelson, ‘Temple Grandin’ alongside Clare Danes, or playing Dillon School Superintendent Paul Dunley, on the NBC show ‘Friday Night Lights’.

Born visited Houston Life to chat about his impressive career and the story of how this local movie came to fruition!

Born has been acting professionally since 1985 in Houston and remains a local resident.

He has appeared in over 90 film and television productions including ‘Texas Chainsaw 3D, USA Network’s ' In Plain Site,’ and Fox’s ‘Prison Break,’ and worked with renowned film director Oliver Stone in the film W. along with Josh Brolin.

In the world of comedy, he is also a professional stand-up comedian and tours the U.S. performing a Robin Williams Comedy Tribute Show.

Old Man Jackson is a PG-rated flick with a fun edge. It involves a man who has a series of comical unfortunate events on the way to finding self-awareness and acceptance. The film was written and directed by Johnny Ray Gibbs with a local crew and a dozen of local actors. It was shot mainly in Pearland, but also in River Oaks, Montrose, and Galveston.

Old Man Jackson is available for viewing at the Star Cinema Grill Baybrook Mall and Richmond locations. Catch it from July 11th to July 13 at Baybrook Mall, and 1 show Wednesday, July 12th at 4:05 PM at Star Cinema Grill in Richmond.

Born will be seen next in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ directed by Martin Scorsese, and ‘Twisters,’ a continuation of the popular 1996 film Twister, produced by Steven Spielberg.

To connect with Born, click here.