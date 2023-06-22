96º

LIVE

Houston Life

Derrick Shore gets kissing quiz from Dr. Viviana Coles

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

Tags: Houston Life
Whether you call it smooching, first base or making out, today we’re talking about kissing with Licensed Relationship Expert, Dr. Viviana Coles in honor of National Kissing Day. Find out how to solve some common kissing mistakes and her tips to ignite the fire in your relationship!

HOUSTON – Whether you call it smooching, first base, or making out, today we’re talking about kissing with Licensed Relationship Expert, Dr. Viviana Coles in honor of National Kissing Day.

Find out how to solve some common kissing mistakes and her tips to ignite the fire in your relationship!

Dr. Coles put our host Derrick Shore to the test with a fun kissing quiz to find out what we’re doing wrong when we pucker up!

Dr. Coles is the author of “The 4 Intimacy Styles” and a former marriage and intimacy expert on Lifetime’s hit show “Married at First Sight.”

To connect with her, click here.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Beatriz is a producer for Houston life. She’s a dog mom who enjoys traveling and eating her way through new cities and cultures.

email