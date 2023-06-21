The Health Museum’s new ‘Zoo In You’ exhibit explores the fascinating world beneath your skin

HOUSTON – Trillions of microbes make their homes inside our bodies, and The Health Museum will introduce you to them in their newest exhibit!

“Zoo in You” allows guests of all ages to explore this fascinating and complex world inside us that is our microbiome — a dynamic, adaptable, and delicately balanced ecosystem much like any other found in nature.

Guests can learn who our constant microbial companions are, where they live, how diverse they are, and in what ways scientists are discovering just how important they are to our personal health.

Visitors are invited to explore this vibrant world of our inner microorganisms through engaging, interactive, and bilingual exhibits and programs.

The “Zoo in You” exhibit at The John P. McGovern Museum of Health and Medical Science is open through September 17, 2023.

The Health Museum also offers Free Family Thursdays (2 - 7 pm) each week.

Watch at 1p as Lauren Kelly gives us a peek inside the exhibit, plus you can also CLICK HERE for more info.