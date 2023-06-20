Forget about cancelled flights. Here’s where you should drive to on your next vacation

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

If you’re worried about getting stuck with a canceled flight, why not drive to your next destination.

A great spot for families is the Texas hill country.

It’s only a few hours away from Houston.

Today starting at 1pm on Houston Life, we are talking summer fun in Fredericksburg!

Here to help you plan your next getaway with some insider tips is Amanada Koone from Fredericksburg Convention & Visitor Bureau.

Summer Fun in Fredericksburg

Peach Season is here!

Freestone varieties will continue, with their greatest quantities through June. While some varieties did not get sufficient chill hours to produce abundant crops, we will still have peaches through early to mid-August, just in lower quantities than previous bumper crop years. Insider Tip: Call ahead, go early and visit mid-week. Peach stands are open 7 days a week & a morning visit is your best bet for getting your favorite Fredericksburg peaches.

July 4 Celebrations

Fourth of July Parade Down Main Street on Tuesday, July 4, at 10 AM

Summer Horse Racing Season Kicks off at the Gillespie County Fairgrounds (and continues select weekends throughout the summer)

Live Music at local music venues, restaurants & wineries (continue throughout the summer)

Unique Places to Stay with Cool Pools

Fredericksburg is home to more than 1,500 guest-houses/cabins/cottages/home and short term rentals, as well as almost two dozen hotels/motels and campgrounds - many featuring pools. To find the perfect accommodations for your stay, start at VisitFredericksburgTX.com/lodging & filter by amenities you need.

Plan ahead

Grape Harvest Season is just around the corner in Texas Wine Country, mid-August through September, bringing grape stomps, wine pairing dinners and more to the already robust Texas Wine & Culinary Scene in Fredericksburg.

For more information on summertime fun, peach season & to plan your Fredericksburg getaway, go to VisitFredericksburgTX.com or call: (830) 997-6523.

