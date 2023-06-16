Easy crafts you can create at home for dad that won’t break the budget

HOUSTON – If you don’t have a gift for Father’s Day just yet, don’t panic!

There are plenty of easy crafts you can create at home in no time that won’t break the budget - and will make for a very sweet Father’s Day present.

Some of the best gifts for dad are made from the heart, and we’ve got some cute ideas to inspire your own creations with some help from the kids, of course.

To show us some easy ideas to get you started is our friend Alexis Geissler from Craftworx, a local mobile DIY studio.

CraftWorx can be booked for events, parties, and any creative fun you can think of.

Check out the materials you need and instructions below for 3 DIY projects you can try at home!

Glass Etching

Glass etching, or “French embossing,” is a popular technique developed during the mid-1800s that is still widely used in both residential and commercial spaces today. Glass etching uses the techniques of creating art on the surface of glass by applying caustic or abrasive substances. The removal of minute amounts of glass causes the characteristic rough surface and translucent quality of frosted glass.

Supplies Needed:

-Glass/Slate object

-Stencil

-Small foam brush

-Masking tape

-Gloves

Directions:

-Clean the area to be etched with rubbing alcohol and let dry. Be sure to avoid getting fingerprints on the glass area you will be covering as this will interfere with the etching process.

-Apply the stencil to the glass. Start in the middle of the design and work your way out to the edges, smoothing as you go to ensure it lays flat.

-If you are stenciling on a curved object, cut small slits in each corner of your design before applying the transfer tape to help you smooth the stencil around the curves.

-If you are using a vinyl stencil, be sure to confirm placement before touching the stencil to the glass as it cannot be reused if you make a mistake.

-Rub the stencil firmly over the design with smooth, even strokes. You do not want any bubbles or ripples next to the cut lines of the stencil design as the etching cream will travel into those spaces. If you have bubbles, smooth them out away from the cut design. You can also cover any gaps with painters’ tape.

-Hold your stencil and glass up to the light to see if there are any accidental holes or tears in the vinyl stencil. These spots may accidentally get etched along with your design if it is exposed to the etching cream. Cover them with tape to prevent unwanted etches.

-Apply the etching cream with a foam or paint brush, quickly covering the cut-out area with a thick, even coat (but not dripping.)

-Leave etching cream on the stencil for 15 minutes total.

-Wearing gloves, wash off all the etching cream under running lukewarm water. Do not remove the stencil and tape until all the etching cream has been washed off.

-After all traces of the etching cream are washed away, remove all the remaining tape and stencil pieces. Clean the glass with soap and water and dry completely before the first use. Items may be washed in the dishwasher, if indicated by the manufacturer.

-Enjoy your custom creation!

Rock Photo Holder

Materials:

-Rocks or stones (You can collect your own from outside, or purchase them from a craft store or online. Just be sure not to get rocks or stones that are glazed. The paint will have trouble adhering to the surface.)

-Acrylic paints in various colors and paintbrushes

-A sealant such as Mod Podge or Krylon Satin Finish

-Craft or floral wire

-Beads

-Bead tools like wire cutter and pliers (regular ones from your tool box work too!)

-Special photos to display

Directions:

-Start by washing your rocks with water and letting them dry completely. This is a great way to get the kids involved!

-Set up an area to paint your rocks or stones. You can use newspaper or a disposable tablecloth to cover your table.

-Depending on the darkness of your rocks, you might want to paint them white first so you’ll have a blank canvas to work with.

-Use various colors of acrylic paint to create your design. You can paint abstract designs, mandalas, pictures, flowers, or anything you like! Using various sized paintbrushes or other materials such as cotton swabs help with different designs.

-Once your rocks have dried completely, it’s a good idea to seal them so the paint doesn’t chip off.

-Once the sealant has had a chance to dry completely (usually 24 hours), it’s time to add the wire to your rock. Make sure the wire you choose will fit through your selected beads. 20-gauge wire is typically a good size to use.

-Take the end of the wire and hold it on top of the rock. Wrap the wire around the rock once. Twist the wire together with your fingers first and then carefully tighten with pliers so the wire doesn’t slip off.

-Cut the wire so you have about 7-8 inches left sticking straight up from your rock.

-String beads onto the wire until you have about 3 inches left at the top. Small children will want to use beads with a larger center like pony beads. Older children or adults can use smaller beads as long as they fit over the wire.

-Now it’s time to create the loop that holds the photo. Take a thick marker and wrap the remaining wire around it securely about 2-3 times, until it reaches the beads. Use your pliers to adjust the loop so it’s sticking up straight.

-Place a special photo inside the loop to display!

Grill Card

Materials:

-Light cardstock – red, orange, black, silver, grey, white A lightweight cardstock works best to keep the card’s structure without being heavy. Construction paper would work, too, though.

-Black marker

-Glue stick

-Scissors

Directions:

-Trace two different size circles – a larger circle on the black paper, and a smaller circle on the white paper.

-Draw a spatula shape on the grey paper.

-Cut out all the pieces you have traced.

-Cut two strips of the grey paper for legs.

-Glue the white circle in the center of the black circle.

-Fold the circles in half.

-Next, draw slots on the spatula with the black marker.

-Glue the spatula to the front of the card.

-Then, trace two handprints. One on red and one orange paper.

-Cut out the two handprints.

-Glue the handprints together at the thumbs.

-Then glue the handprints behind the fold of the grill card.

-Finally, write your Happy Father’s Day message on the inside of the card.