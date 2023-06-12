Galveston Island Wine Festival at Moody Gardens

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

GALVESTON – WATCH IN THE PLAYER BELOW

The Galveston Island Wine Festival is headed to Moody Gardens over Labor Day Weekend. If you love wine, food, live music and fireworks - there are plenty of special activities planned to make it a weekend to remember. From penguins & pinot, to a seafood extravaganza dinner event - Lauren Kelly is at Moody Gardens with more.

CHECK OUT A FEW HIGHLIGHTS:

Friday, Sept. 1: Features the “Seven on Seven Seafood Extravaganza” with food and wine from seven chefs and seven regions. Executive chefs from Moody Gardens and Blvd. Seafood lead this event with spectacular pairings. Stay tuned for a very special guest chef announcement!

Saturday, Sept. 2: Afternoon Taste of California Luxury Wine Tasting. This is followed by the “Penguins & Pinot Grand Tasting at the Aquarium Pyramid” as you tour the Oceans of the of the World with wine, chef presentations and marine animal encounters all along the way. The evening concludes with “Wine’D Down After Hours” at Palm Beach with fireworks

Sunday, Sept. 3: Enjoy brunch at the Moody Gardens Hotel and visit all of the attractions. Then, prepare for a very special evening with “Freedom Stories and Bourbon Tasting” as a salute to the military with a special speakers list of honorary veterans sharing their stories paired with a wonderful Bourbon Tasting.

MORE INFORMATION:

Hotel packages are still available, but book early before it sells out. Get more details, including a complete schedule at moodygardens.org or by calling (409) 744-4673.