🍴 Champ Burgers serving up classic American burgers for 60 years 🍔 🍔

HOUSTON – Restaurants come and go.
New burger places pop up here and there.
But one burger joint is a staple in the city and a reminder of the good old childhood days.
In this next ‘Eat Like a Local’ summer series, Chris Shephed takes us inside Champ Burger. They have been around for sixty years serving the community with their freshest classic burgers, chili dogs, and a chicken fried steak burger.
Located in the same spot in East Downtown, customers find it comforting to eat their old-school burger, like what your grandparents would make you in their backyard.
Find the secrets to their success as Chris Shepherd goes us inside Champ Burger in the video above.
