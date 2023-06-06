🍴 Champ Burgers serving up classic American burgers for 60 years 🍔 🍔

Burger chains come and go, but one local burger joint has been a staple in Houston for 60 years. Award Winning Chef Chris Shepherd takes us inside Champ Burger to learn the secret to their longevity.

HOUSTON – Restaurants come and go.

New burger places pop up here and there.

But one burger joint is a staple in the city and a reminder of the good old childhood days.

In this next ‘Eat Like a Local’ summer series, Chris Shephed takes us inside Champ Burger. They have been around for sixty years serving the community with their freshest classic burgers, chili dogs, and a chicken fried steak burger.

Located in the same spot in East Downtown, customers find it comforting to eat their old-school burger, like what your grandparents would make you in their backyard.

Find the secrets to their success as Chris Shepherd goes us inside Champ Burger in the video above.

