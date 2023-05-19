Meet the man behind Link Crawfish Farm

Love crawfish? Ever wonder why it’s such a regional dish?

As part of our new summer series ‘Eat Like a Local’, James Beard Winner Chef Chris Shepherd takes you inside places that make the food scene in Houston so unique.

We’re kicking off the series with a look at one of the most notable crawfish farms in Louisiana --- Link Farms.

Billy Link of Link Rice and Crawfish Farms shows what it takes to supply Houston with the best crawfish. According to Billy, it’s all about timing and location. Western Louisiana and Eastern Texas have the perfect ecosystem for crawfish and rice farming. Crawfish fertilizes the rice fields, and the rice provides the perfect habitat for the crawfish, which is why when crawfish season ends Billy and his farm turn to rice.

Watch the video to meet Billy and learn more fun facts about crawfish!