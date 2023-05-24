HL Grad Week: Meet the Pearland ISD senior who shines bright with her art

Faith Victoria with the MIT Mascot at MIT

Our ‘grad week’ continues on Houston Life. Wednesday at 1pm, we’re celebrating a student from Pearland ISD who’s graduating 3rd in her class. Before heading off to college at MIT, we’re highlighting Faith Victoria Ni’s high school career which includes using her engineering and AP art skills to create a large art installation that is now a part of her school.

ABOUT FAITH VICTORIA NI

She’s 17

She is graduating 3rd of her class from Glenda Dawson High School this Friday

HER ART

Has created paintings in acrylic paint, color pencil, watercolor, oil, charcoal, mixed-media, clay/bronze sculptures.

Has taken classes for 12 years and hasn’t stopped creating since she started! Currently takes a 3-hour class weekly.

Got a Three-year scholarship to Glassell Advanced Portfolio Preparation Program at the Glassell School of Art

THE EAGLE SCULPTURE HAS CAPTIVATED EVERYONE’S ATTENTION BECAUSE ITS MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE.

The inspiration for the sculpture came from when she attended the Women’s Technology Program from MIT last summer.

Inspired by artist Michael Murphy who creates perceptual sculptures; if you look at it from a certain angle, it seems like a jumble of objects, but from a different angle, it forms an image.

Her art teacher, Mrs. Zuteck immediately liked the idea and encouraged Faith Victoria to try it out

She started off by designing the sculpture on a computer using CAD, a software popular among engineers to design 3D objects

The 3D printed scaled-down versions of each piece and hung them in a cardboard box to create a small prototype of the sculpture.

She drew the outlines of each piece on wooden boards, cut wood pieces, hung the wood pieces one by one until the sculpture was complete.

HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO ART PROGRAM COMPETITION

Three-time Houston Rodeo and Livestock Show School Art Auctioneer

Her artwork was one of 72 out of thousands of participants in the Houston area selected for auction (2020, 2022, 2023)

OTHER ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Grand Champion of Visual Arts, Pearland Livestock Show and Career Expo 2021 - artwork “Working the Clove Hitch” won the Grand Champion title, live auctioned for $2200 (2021)

2023 National Merit Scholarship Finalist

Entrepreneur - Co-founded company Sunflower Arts and Crafts

Partnered with nonprofit organizations such as Super Joey Foundation Houston Chapter and Free the Captives: 50% of proceeds are donated

