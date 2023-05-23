HL Grad Week: Meet the Angleton ISD senior who performed at Carnegie Hall

HOUSTON – This week we’re celebrating local high school seniors who left a mark with their tenacity and talent.

We’re starting with Olivia Smith, a senior from Angleton High School whose musical talents landed her an invitation to perform at one of the most prestigious venues in the world, New York’s Carnegie Hall.

In February, Smith was selected for the High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall in New York City. She was part of a selective national choir and picked out of over 10,000 applicants, 500 were ultimately selected to perform in Carnegie Hall.

She was the lead in several musical performances at her school through high school. And she also excelled academically and will graduate in the top ten of the class.

This fall, she is going to attend Stephen F. Austin State University to study Music Education with the hope of one day becoming a choir director.

Check out Smith’s complete interview in the video above.