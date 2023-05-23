86º

LIVE

Houston Life

HL Grad Week: Meet the Elsik High School valedictorian who’s headed to Yale in the fall

Lauren Kelly, Houston Life Correspondent

Tags: Elsik High School, Yale, senior, valedictorian, sports, achievement, HL Grad Week
As our grad week continues here at Houston Life, today we’re celebrating a local varsity basketball player who is also the third person in his family to be named valedictorian of his class. Meet the young man who will soon make his way to Yale; Elsik High School senior, Yassin Mabizari.

HOUSTON – As our grad week continues here at Houston Life, today we’re celebrating a local varsity basketball player who is also the third person in his family to be named valedictorian of his class.

Meet the young man who will soon make his way to Yale; Elsik High School senior, Yassin Mabizari.

Yassin is a varsity basketball player and Alief ISD senior who is sporting a familiar last name in his district, as he’s the third sibling in his family to become valedictorian at Elsik High School -- earning him a spot at an ivy league.

His family has always been very supportive, which encouraged his studies and continuous hard work.

Before he heads out to Yale this fall, Yassin will walk across the graduation stage on Friday June 2nd,

Watch as he chats with Derrick and Lauren about what’s next.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Texas girl, favorite aunt, lucky girlfriend, dog mom, Diet Coke connoisseur.

facebook

twitter

instagram