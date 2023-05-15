These 4 Houston craft beers won medals at the 2023 World Beer Cup

HOUSTON – Houston Life celebrates the start of American Craft Beer Week with James Simpson, host of What’s on Tap Radio.

He stopped by our studio to show us 4 of his favorite local brews that won medals at the 2023 World Beer Cup Awards, the most prestigious beer competition in the world held last week in Nashville, Tenn.

Although Simpson only highlighted 4 beers today, the Houston area had 5 winners at the competition. Many breweries around town have deals this week in their taprooms so you can support this movement.

“American Craft Beer is the week to galvanize beer lover support for small and independent U.S. breweries, providing a boost in excitement among the beer community as we head into summer,” said Simpson, who recommends always searching for the Independent Craft Beer Seal many breweries have displayed on their cans, as a way to identify authentic craft beers.

“This indicates to consumers that they are an authentic independent brewery,” he said.

Check out the four beers he recommends in the video above.

For more beer news, you can hear What’s on Tap Radio, Sundays 3-5 pm on KPRC Radio AM 950.

