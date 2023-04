HOUSTON – WATCH IN THE PLAYER BELOW:

HOUSTON LIFE 1PM

On the next Houston Life with host Derrick Shore, from the top cruise deals to new theme parks that you’ll want to visit with your family. We’re getting you ready for summer travel!

And the NFL draft is this week. We’ll learn a new cocktail perfect for your draft day party!

Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life.