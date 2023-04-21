Free festival at Asia Society Texas to celebrate Eid

We’re learning a cool and ancient art form called Ebru. Plus, find out details on where you can see these one-of-a-kind paper marbling designs and celebrate Eid-Al-Fitr, a festival that marks the end of Ramadan.

HOUSTON – Today on Houston Life, we’re learning about a cool and ancient art form called Ebru with Shaheen Rahman, President of the Islamic Arts Society.

These beautiful, one-of-a-kind paper marbling designs will be one of the many things you can check out at the Festival of Eid at Asia Society Texas on Saturday, April 29 from 4-8 pm.

At this free and family-friendly event, you can celebrate Eid-Al-Fitr, a festival that marks the end of Ramadan and a joyous holiday for Muslims worldwide.

“But everyone in Houston is invited,” said Jennifer Kapral, Director of Education at Outreach at Asia Society Texas.

“There will be food trucks and stalls, music and dance performances, and games. Receive a beautiful henna design and shop at our outdoor bazaar of local artists and small business owners and try your hand at calligraphy and make arts and crafts mementos,” said Kapral.

To see the complete interview and the beautiful ebru designs created live on the show, check out the video above.

For more information or to register for the festival, click here.