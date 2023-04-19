Here’s what’s happening today on Houston Life...

Who is she? Check out Houston Life's latest guest co-host!

HOUSTON – WATCH LIVE IN THE PLAYER BELOW

HOUSTON LIFE 1PM

1:15 p.m.

Game time! In honor of Taylor Swift, Lauren Kelly is playing ‘SWIFT-TIONARY’ with Derrick Shore and guest co-host Tessa Barrera.

https://www.click2houston.com/features/2023/04/18/taylor-swift-eras-tour-in-houston-what-you-need-to-know-before-you-shake-it-off-at-nrg-stadium/

1:30 p.m.

It’s Earth Week. You’ve heard about recycling paper, plastic and glass. What about recycling old clothing, books or even your kids’ old toys. We’ll show you how.

1:40 p.m.

Taylor Swift inspired cocktails. See the recipe here.

1:45 p.m.

The Food Network is taking 10 up and coming chefs on a journey of a lifetime. Meet the contestant from Houston.