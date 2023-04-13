Harpist Megan Conley performs in Houston this weekend

She’s a talented musical artist from the age of 5. Megan Conley is back in Houston with her harp for a big concert.

HOUSTON – She was a former member of the Houston Symphony, and now she’s back in Houston to perform in a concert this weekend.

Megan Conley was only five years old when she started playing the harp. Raised in a musical family and being the daughter of Austin musician Danny Levin, the musical apple didn’t fall far from the tree.

By age 15, she played several albums of Austin musicians, including the Grammy Award-winning album ‘Los Super Seven,’ and continued her musical journey as the Principal Harpist at the Houston Symphony.

While at the Houston Symphony, she created a 6-video musical children’s series during the pandemic called ‘Mornings with Megan.’ She is a member of the Brooklyn-based chamber orchestra The Knights and performed with the New York City Ballet, the Orchestra of St. Luke’s, the International Contemporary Ensemble, the Bang On a Can All-Stars, and the Sarasota Opera.

In addition to her musical talents, she merged her two passions of music and conservation and founded Ocean Music Action in 2021. The non-profit presents concerts featuring music, art, and dance to show awareness about the issues causing harm to the oceans.

For more about Megan and her musical journey, watch the video above.

You can also catch her performance this weekend at the Hobby Center.

Osvaldo Golijov’s “Falling Out of Time”

April 15 – 7:30 pm

April 16th – 3 pm

Hobby Center for the Performing Arts

For tickets, click -> here

And if you like to connect with Megan, visit her website.