Meet Jennifer Wolfe! Local performer touring on Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Chatting with Derrick today is Jennifer Wolfe. She is a local performer touring with Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Watch her interview on how she got her start right here in Houston. You can catch her on stage at The Hobby Center, now to March 12.

HOUSTON – Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular.

An iconic film comes to life on stage with a local performer Jennifer Wolfe on Moulin Rouge! The Musical. She started her career in Houston, continued her musical career performing on Rock of Ages, Waitress #1, and danced for Miley Cyrus and Todrick Hall.

She’s been part of the cast for the past year touring all over the country, and you can catch her on stage at The Hobby Center.

Event Details

February 22 – March 12, 2023

The Hobby Center

Tickets start at $35.

Call (800) 982-2787 or visit The Hobby Center website

And if you like to connect with her, follow her on social media.

See her full interview in the video above.