So cool to see his star rise! We love PARKER!

On Tuesday, Parker McCollum plays Opening Night at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. It may appear that he’s an overnight sensation. But for years, Houston Life has been following Parker, and watching his career take off.

♦February 2023

Lauren Kelly interviews Parker McCollum at his parents’ home in Conroe, days before he headlines Rodeo Houston on Opening Night. Watch the exclusive interview.

♦December 2022

In December 2022, Parker chatted with Houston Life about returning to the RodeoHouston stage for the opening performance.

♦February 2022

Kelly also interviewed Parker in 2022, ahead of his RodeoHouston debut. She interviewed him in the stadium when they were still setting things up.

With multiple albums and plenty of hit singles under his belt, Conroe native Parker McCollum will be returning to Houston to play one of the biggest shows of his career to date – the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on March 12th.

♦December 2021

Houston Life host Derrick Shore interviewed Parker via Zoom, in 2021. At that time, it was just announced that Parker would play his first Rodeo. Parker told Shore, “There is nothing bigger than that for me – the Houston Rodeo… From the time I was 10 years old, my only goal in life was to be big enough in country music to where I can go headline the Houston Rodeo…”