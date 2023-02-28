So cool to see his star rise! We love PARKER!

On Tuesday, Parker McCollum plays Opening Night at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. It may appear that he’s an overnight sensation. But for years, Houston Life has been following Parker, and watching his career take off.
♦February 2023
Lauren Kelly interviews Parker McCollum at his parents’ home in Conroe, days before he headlines Rodeo Houston on Opening Night. Watch the exclusive interview.
♦December 2022
In December 2022, Parker chatted with Houston Life about returning to the RodeoHouston stage for the opening performance.
♦February 2022
Kelly also interviewed Parker in 2022, ahead of his RodeoHouston debut. She interviewed him in the stadium when they were still setting things up.
♦December 2021
Houston Life host Derrick Shore interviewed Parker via Zoom, in 2021. At that time, it was just announced that Parker would play his first Rodeo. Parker told Shore, “There is nothing bigger than that for me – the Houston Rodeo… From the time I was 10 years old, my only goal in life was to be big enough in country music to where I can go headline the Houston Rodeo…”