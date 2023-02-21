Boot Barn getting you Rodeo-ready with hats, boots, buckles, clothing and more

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Aside from bull riding and barrel racing, one of the most important things at the rodeo is the fashion!

From hats, to jeans, boots, buckles and more, Boot Barn has the hottest trends that will complete your western look.

Boot Barn also known as the Western Brand Capital, opened their first store in 1978, and now there are over 220 stores in more than 30 states.

Get more info and store locations nearest you at www.bootbarn.com.

Watch as Lauren Kelly checks out all the fun trends with Assistant Manager Kevin Davis at the 13902 Northwest Freeway location.