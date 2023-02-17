Spicy Mussels: See the easy recipe from Houston’s pop-up kitchen ‘Knives in Water’

HOUSTON – Get a taste of what’s on the menu for a popular local kitchen pop-up -- Knives in Water, which happens to be one of Kam Franklin’s favorite places to eat!

Chef Ryan Grimes shows you how to make spicy mussels at home with a caper-infused, tomato-based sauce.

Mussels are a time-saving dish and Chef Grimes has an easy way to turn them into a flavorful food everyone will love.

Spicy Mussels

Spicy Mussels from Knives in Water Houston (Knives in Water)

Ingredients:

• 2 pounds live mussels

• 3 large cans of tomato sauce

• 1 stick of Irish butter

• About 3 large double shallots

• 5-10 bulbs of minced garlic

• 1 cup of capers with juice

• Half a cup of lemon juice

• Half a cup of Chardonnay (really any white wine)

• 2 tablespoons garlic powder

• 1 tablespoon MSG

• 1 tablespoon Cajun Sparkle from Granel Spice Market on Airline Drive

• 1 teaspoon black garlic powder

• 1 Tablespoon chili flakes

• (Optional: sliced or minced Serrano pepper)

Instructions:

“Heat butter in a large pot being careful not to burn. Once melted, add garlic and shallot and sauté until translucent and fragrant. Add tomato sauce, capers, and lemon juice. Bring to a simmer, then add dry seasonings, one at a time, and adjust for taste. If you’d like to add more heat, I find Serrano peppers to be the most versatile.

Next up, clean the mussels by washing them in cold water and removing any “beards” (you’ll know it when you see it), and discarding any with cracked shells or exposed bits. Steam them by boiling water and using a colander to keep them just above the water in a closed pot. Or if you’d like you can steam them in the pot, but this will make finding and discarding any that didn’t open a little harder. Should take between 5 and 10 minutes. Resist the urge to constantly check! They ain’t going anywhere.

Remember, the longer this sauce simmers the better it will be. You don’t have to use fresh ingredients if you don’t have time or simply just don’t feel like it. No judgments here! Food at home should be more about the people you’re with but I will say this… you can’t fake time, so maybe don’t start this half an hour before your guests arrive. Get it done early so all you have to do is reheat, steam the mussels, and enjoy,” said Grimes.

Check Ryan out on Instagram under @knives_in_ water for pop-ups or to book an event.

Recipe provided by Ryan Grimes.