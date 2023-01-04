3 simple healthy food swaps to make this year

HOUSTON – If eating better and healthier is one of your New Year’s resolutions, Registered Dietitian Mary Ellen Phipps with Milk & Honey Nutrition, recommends 3 better-for-you options to help you achieve your goals.

1. SWITCH OUT YOUR FLOUR

“For packaged products, look for foods and bread made from whole grain flour like whole wheat flour. These will have a small amount of increased fiber and protein. If you’re baking, use more nutrient-dense flours like almond flour, oat flour, or chickpea flour. These flours have more protein and more fiber and are truly delicious.” said Phipps, who has a recipe for Almond Butter Breakfast Bars (made with almond flour and oat flour) which you can find here.

2. ADD MORE VEGGIES

“This one isn’t really a swap, but more of an intentional addition. All veggies count! Fresh, frozen, and canned. Veggies with some butter, a bit of cheese, or a sauce are better than no veggies at all.” she said.

3. BRING ON THE BEANS

“They are a great source of fiber and plant-based protein and have so many versatile uses. You can puree white beans into a “cream” sauce and even use them instead of dried fruit, to make energy bites,” said Phipps.

Phibbs loves Low Sugar Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bites. You can find her recipe, here.

To see Phibbs’ complete interview watch the video above.

Phibbs is also the author of The Easy Diabetes Cookbook.

To grab your copy of the book or to connect with Phipps, click here.